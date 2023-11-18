New Jersey health care workers call for protection of hospitals in Gaza

CLINTON, N.J. -- Health care workers in New Jersey are calling for the protection of hospitals in Gaza.

An event was held at the Palestinian-American Community Center in Clinton on Saturday.

A surgeon who worked at Al-Shifa Hospital this past summer says she's still in contact with many of her colleagues, who say they are under siege.

"Despite a shortage of medical supplies and ... antiseptics, they preserved immense challenges, such as lack of electricity, oxygen and water," she said.

The group denounced the killings of innocent people both in Gaza and Israel.

They're calling on President Joe Biden, New Jersey lawmakers and the American Medical Association to do more to stop civilian deaths.