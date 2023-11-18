Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey health care workers call for protection of hospitals in Gaza

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Limited phone and internet service restored in Gaza
Limited phone and internet service restored in Gaza 04:30

CLINTON, N.J. -- Health care workers in New Jersey are calling for the protection of hospitals in Gaza.

An event was held at the Palestinian-American Community Center in Clinton on Saturday.

A surgeon who worked at Al-Shifa Hospital this past summer says she's still in contact with many of her colleagues, who say they are under siege.

"Despite a shortage of medical supplies and ... antiseptics, they preserved immense challenges, such as lack of electricity, oxygen and water," she said.

The group denounced the killings of innocent people both in Gaza and Israel.

They're calling on President Joe Biden, New Jersey lawmakers and the American Medical Association to do more to stop civilian deaths.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 6:19 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.