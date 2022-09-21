Watch CBS News
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy adopts beagle rescued from Virginia lab and breeding facility

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are among those who rescued dogs from a Virginia lab and breeding facility.

The Murphys' new dog, Morty, is one of 4,000 beagles rescued from the facility, which was shut down in July.

"Well, this guy would have died. They were going to euthanize any of the beagles that were left over. So this was a life-or-death move," Gov. Phil Murphy told "Inside Edition."

The dogs were sent to shelters across the country, and all the beagles have now been adopted. Some, like Morty, are living at high-profile addresses.

Another rescued beagle was adopted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

