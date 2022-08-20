New Jersey lawmakers considering bill that would drop front license plate requirement

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey could become a one-license-plate state.

Currently, all cars registered in the state are required to display tags in the front and back, but lawmakers are considering a bill allowing drivers to ditch the front license plate.

Supporters say the change would save the state money producing tags, and drivers would no longer have to drill holes in their front bumpers to attach them.

If approved, New Jersey would become the 20th single-license-plate state.