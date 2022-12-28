New Jersey eatery hands out free meals to people in need: "Food is a right, not a privilege"

ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- For many families struggling to get by, this time of year can be especially difficult.

That's why one New Jersey food company is handing out free meals to people in need.

On the streets of Asbury Park, free hugs and free meals abound.

"What these guys are doing with this program here, I think, is a beautiful thing," resident Omar Fitchett said.

No limits per person. No questions asked. Take as many as you need.

"This time of year especially, nobody should go hungry. Food is a right, not a privilege," said David Lewis, co-founder of Macrobites.

Lewis, Fritz Georges and Jarrette Atkins are self-proclaimed former troublemakers. All three served time for drug charges long ago, before turning their lives around and opening Macrobites.

"We spent a lot of time running the streets and terrorizing this community, so it feels really good to be able to give back to the community," Lewis said.

They sell pre-packaged meals in a market and ship them all over the U.S., and they aggressively give back.

"People know when they're in need they can walk through these doors and get something for free to fill their stomachs up. And that feels good to us. It's good karma. It comes back to us, you know?" Lewis said.

Since Christmas Day, they've been cooking, wrapping, and handing out between 600 and 1,000 healthy meals per day.

With food prices skyrocketing, people in the community are grateful.

"It's hard to have money for food. I work every day and it's just hard," Asbury Park resident Linetta Wall said. "Especially with the prices going up ... you can't afford nothing."

And just as fast as the food is put out, it is picked up. It serves as a reminder of just how many people could use a good meal.

The meals are available every day, through New Year's Eve.