New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes reunited with pediatric cancer survivor

NEWARK, N.J. -- There was a happy reunion Thursday between a New Jersey Devil and a pediatric cancer survivor.

Four years ago, as part of the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, Grace Eline joined the Devils' Jack Hughes at a skate-around. The next night, she dropped the puck to start off a Devils game.

Grace is now cancer-free at age 13 and has started the initiative WITH Grace to give a voice to kids with cancer.

Thursday, at Newark's Beth Israel Medical Center, she showed Hughes and some teammates the holiday decorations and the Giving Tree that her foundation set up to bring some joy to pediatric cancer patients during the holiday season.

"Hopefully it means that somebody cares and somebody knows what they're going through. 'Cause I've been here during, like, December and there were no lights, and I understand that it's always going to feel, like, a little dark. So hopefully they feel that somebody is caring for them, that somebody understands what they're going through," Grace said.

"Obviously Grace was with us a couple years ago, so it's pretty cool to see how she's grown up and how well she's doing," Hughes said.