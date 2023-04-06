Gov. Phil Murphy wants to raise threshold for New Jersey College Promise program
TRENTON, N.J. -- There are plans to make college more affordable and more accessible in New Jersey.
Gov. Phil Murphy's 2024 budget plan includes $134 million to raise the annual income threshold for the New Jersey College Promise, a program to help students pay for college, from $80,000 to $100,000.
"Investments in higher education are about both quality and about equity -- equal access for all while stepping up with the programs for those especially from historically underserved communities," Murphy said.
Wednesday, Murphy also signed a bill that provides additional tuition aid grants to 9,500 students to attend summer classes.
