New Jersey investing $10M in new technology to combat car thefts

N.J. to invest $10M in technology to stop rise in stolen cars

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that New Jersey will invest $10 million in new technology to stop the rise of car thefts.

High speed automated camera systems will be installed in police cars. They will be used to create a database of license plate photos for officers.

"Automatic license plate readers have helped police in our cities quickly identify and track not only stolen vehicles but also vehicles used in the commission of numerous other crimes, including gun-related violent crimes," Murphy said.

In addition to the new camera system, state officials announced that police will once again be allowed to pursue cars that have been stolen.