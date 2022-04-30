Watch CBS News

New Jersey investing $10M in new technology to combat car thefts

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

N.J. to invest $10M in technology to stop rise in stolen cars 00:43

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that New Jersey will invest $10 million in new technology to stop the rise of car thefts.

High speed automated camera systems will be installed in police cars. They will be used to create a database of license plate photos for officers.

"Automatic license plate readers have helped police in our cities quickly identify and track not only stolen vehicles but also vehicles used in the commission of numerous other crimes, including gun-related violent crimes," Murphy said.

In addition to the new camera system, state officials announced that police will once again be allowed to pursue cars that have been stolen.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 29, 2022 / 9:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.