New Jersey "Bee Girl" Kaitlyn Culbert honored with Environmental Excellence Award

NEW YORK -- A high school junior from Toms River, New Jersey just received the governor's Environmental Excellence Award from the Department of Environmental Protection.

Kaitlyn Culbert, known as the Bee Girl, is on a mission to protect and educate the world about the importance of bees.

She has her own YouTube channel called Katie's Adventures in Beekeeping.

"I became determined to commit myself to not only my research but also to educating others about one of the world's most important pollinators," she told CBS2.

Watch her full interview above for more information.