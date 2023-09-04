New Jersey beaches face high rip current risk on crowded Labor Day

BELMAR, N.J. -- New Jersey beaches are facing a high rip current risk on a very hot and crowded Labor Day.

So far, two drownings blamed on rip currents have been reported over the holiday weekend.

In Belmar, families soaked up the sun before kids go back to school. Some were sunbathing and relaxing. Others were in the water.

Swimmers were urged to use caution as officials warned of an increased rip current risk.

At least five people had to be rescued from the water in Belmar on Sunday. One swimmer, a 42-year-old man, did not survive.

Still, people were eager to get out Monday and enjoy the sun before the unofficial end of summer.