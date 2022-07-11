Mayors of New Jersey's largest cities hope new bail reform law will lower gun crimes

PATERSON, N.J. -- The mayors of New Jersey's largest cities hope to see a decrease in gun crimes because of a change in the state's bail law.

A CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, it makes it easier to detain people charged with serious gun offenses.

The number of shooting victims in New Jersey surged up more than 40 percent in the last two years. Paterson is one of the five large cities most impacted.

"I think it's very bad, horrible. It's very devastating," said Marcuasia Pauling, who lives in Paterson.

Advocates hope a change in the bail law eases the toll by denying bail to many charged with serious gun crimes.

"Hopefully it will have a major impact so that fewer families are mourning the loss of their loved ones," said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

The so-called "reform of bail reform" creates a "presumption of detention," meaning no bail for people charged with carjacking, armed robbery and other serious crimes involving firearms.

The final bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy was the result of multiple compromises. For instance, lawmakers agreed to remove simple possession of a firearm from the list of crimes qualifying for "presumption of detention."

Denying bail in serious gun crime cases proved politically popular. The measure passed with strong bipartisan support, including a unanimous vote in the state senate.

"This is not a Republican issue, this is not a Democratic issue, this not a White/Black issue. Bullets do not have tags on them. They can hit anybody at any time," said Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, a Democrat.

Sponsors say the law, which took effect July 1, will deny bail to several hundred people each year charged with using guns while committing serious crimes.