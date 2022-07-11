Watch CBS News
New Jersey accepting pre-applications for rental assistance program

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey's rental assistance program opens its waiting list Monday. 

The state's Department of Community Affairs is now accepting pre-applications online through July 22. 

All pre-applications submitted during the open enrollment period will be entered into a database, and then a lottery system will be used to select applicants for the waiting list. 

Those selected in the lottery will then be eligible to receive the rental assistance vouchers, as they become available. 

CLICK HERE for more information.

July 11, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

