New investment and attractions coming to beloved Adventureland on Long Island

EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- An old family favorite on Long Island is getting a new multi-million dollar redevelopment.

Days before it reopens for the season, Adventureland unveiled its plans Tuesday for new attractions.

It's quite a turnaround for a venue that was shuttered for more than a year during the pandemic.

Long Island's happy place has bounced back. Four years after the pandemic fight of its life, Adventureland is expanding its offerings.

It was a crazy ride back in 2020. The amusement park was closed for 14 months. As New York phased in openings, amusement owners waited slowly and painfully. There was concern the family business, which open since 1962, wouldn't make it.

"You just kept those feelings to yourself and said we are going to get through it, save for a rainy day. It was a rainy day. It was a rainy year," co-owner Paul Gentile said.

Adventureland pivoted to pay some of its 650 workers, with drive-in concerts, movies and fitness classes.

"It's like you have your hand out from a 6-foot hole and Long Islanders were pulling us out of the hole and we were helping them by pulling them as well," Gentile said. "We all helped each other out. It was like mental therapy and who ever thought we would be here today?"

On Tuesday, a $10 million to $15 million redevelopment over five years was announced that will update 10% of the property. New rides will replace some aging ones. Officials said the plan will create 50-70 new jobs.

Coming next year will be a family ride that simulates ocean waves. It is said to be the first of its kind in the country.

"We are trying to bring innovation. There are a lot of rides you can buy out in the market, but they look the same, behave the same, so we are trying to come up with new movements, new combination of movements," said Roman Rothe, owner of R.E.S. Rides.

Some of this made was possible due to $500,000 in Suffolk County and Empire State Development grants, plus and a new sponsorship by Catholic Health.

Lawmakers say it's all an investment in Long Island.

"It's an investment in the community and this is something that has been a staple of Long Island for so many years," Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer said.

"You're seeing familiar faces. You're seeing them coming with their kids, maybe sometime with their grandkids. It's an institution," Adventureland co-owner Steve Gentile added.

Adventureland's motto is "The memories you create with our children will be your greatest legacy." Well, more memories are in the making starting this weekend with the season opening.