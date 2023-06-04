4 of 8 construction workers injured in New Haven building collapse released from hospital
NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Four construction workers who were injured when a building partially collapsed in New Haven are now out of the hospital.
The second floor of the building crashed into the basement Friday.
One person is still in serious condition at the hospital, and three others are listed in fair condition.
Fire officials say too much concrete was poured in one area too quickly, causing the collapse.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.