4 of 8 construction workers injured in New Haven building collapse released from hospital

8 construction workers hurt in partial building collapse in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Four construction workers who were injured when a building partially collapsed in New Haven are now out of the hospital.

The second floor of the building crashed into the basement Friday.

One person is still in serious condition at the hospital, and three others are listed in fair condition.

Fire officials say too much concrete was poured in one area too quickly, causing the collapse.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 10:08 PM

