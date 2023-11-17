Police: "Multiple victims" in Concord, New Hampshire State Hospital shooting; suspect dead

"Multiple victims" in Concord, NH State Hospital shooting, police say "Multiple victims" in Concord, NH State Hospital shooting, police say 02:29

CONCORD, N.H. - There was a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord Friday afternoon with "multiple victims," State Police say. Authorities say the suspect is dead and the situation is now "contained." It is not yet known exactly how many people were shot.

The New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said just after 4 p.m. that police were responding to "a situation unfolding at the New Hampshire Hospital."

About a half hour later, the department said "The situation at New Hampshire Hospital has been contained. The scene remains active. The suspect is deceased."

The 185-bed facility is an acute psychiatric hospital. The hospital has its own uniformed security force and requires visitors to go through metal detectors.

Gov. Chris Sununu released a statement about the hospital incident.

"This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds," he said.

No other information was immediately available.