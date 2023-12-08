Watch CBS News
New film "A Father's Promise" tells story of Sandy Hook father and journey to healing through music

New film tells story of Sandy Hook father's journey to heal through music
NEW YORK -- Next week marks 11 years since 26 people were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. 

A new documentary features a father who lost his son on that day and the promise he made to him. 

Musician Sheryl Crow is the executive producer of "A Father's Promise," which follows Mark Barden's journey from musician to activist -- and his efforts to use music to heal. 

Barden is also the Co-Founder and CEO of the Sandy Hook Promise Action Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing gun violence. 

We spoke with the film's director, Rick Korn, ahead of its Friday night premiere at Look Cinemas in Manhattan. 

Watch their full interview above for more information, and click here for details about the film or here to learn more about Sandy Hook Promise

