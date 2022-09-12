New fares in effect for NYC Ferry

NEW YORK - As of Monday, you have to pay more to ride the New York City Ferry.

New ticket prices go into effect, raising the one-way fare from $2.75 to $4, and 30-day passes are no longer being sold.

Seniors, people with disabilities and participants in the city's half-priced Metrocard program qualify for a reduced fare of $1.35.

