Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in New City, New York

NEW CITY, N.Y. -- A family of four was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday in Rockland County.

Officers found the bodies inside a home on Clydesdale Court in New City during a wellness check.

The family members were identified as Watson Morgan, 49, Ornela Morgan, 43, and their two sons, ages 10 and 12.

Clarkstown Police said they believe Watson Morgan, who they said was a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department, killed his family before shooting and killing himself.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 845-639-5840.