New campaign urges Americans to get their flu shots as cases surge

NEW YORK -- Flu season started early this year and is hitting patients hard.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 8.7 million seasonal flu cases so far.

78,000 people were hospitalized

4,500 died from the flu, including 14 children

One recent survey found many Americans don't plan to get a flu shot, but doctors hope to change that.

The CDC and American Medical Association are kicking off a flu awareness campaign Wednesday.

American Medical Association Board of Trustees Chair-elect Dr. Willie Underwood joined us to discuss the Get My Flu Shot campaign.

