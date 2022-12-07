Watch CBS News
New campaign urges Americans to get their flu shots as cases surge

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CDC launches flu shot campaign
CDC launches flu shot campaign 05:21

NEW YORK -- Flu season started early this year and is hitting patients hard. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 8.7 million seasonal flu cases so far. 

  • 78,000 people were hospitalized
  • 4,500 died from the flu, including 14 children

One recent survey found many Americans don't plan to get a flu shot, but doctors hope to change that. 

The CDC and American Medical Association are kicking off a flu awareness campaign Wednesday. 

American Medical Association Board of Trustees Chair-elect Dr. Willie Underwood joined us to discuss the Get My Flu Shot campaign. 

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview for more information. 

