New Black Heritage stamp honors author Ernest J. Gaines

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. - Hempstead village schoolchildren put on a show at the African American Museum there. 

They were learning about and honoring the latest U.S. Postal Service entry in the Black Heritage series. 

"To have a stamp unveiled of someone you may have never heard of, and you learn history about them," said Monet Green of the African American Museum. 

Like author Ernest J. Gaines, recipient of the National Medal of Arts in 2012, who is perhaps best known for "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" and "A Lesson Before Dying," among others. 

"That is my inspiration for today, 'cause I'm so proud of him," said Angela Abrams, an assistant teacher at Hempstead Schools. 

The writings of Ernest Gaines reflected his deep connection to rural Louisiana, where his family lived for five generations in former slave quarters.

"He didn't respond in violence. He didn't respond in anger," said Deputy Nassau County Executive Anissa Moore. "What did he do? He picked up a pen and he picked up his paper and started to write stories. I want to challenge you today, to tell your story." 

Gaines died in 2019, before being bestowed with this honor, leaving a legacy of young minds more than up for the challenge. 

