Victor Wembanyama goes off, Spurs pull away from Nets in overtime

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

SAN ANTONIO -- Victor Wembanyama had 33 points and 16 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs overcame 31 points by Brooklyn's Cam Thomas and beat the Nets 122-115 in overtime Sunday night to snap a three-game skid.

Wembanyama added seven assists and seven blocks while collecting his 36th double-double in 60 games. The 7-foot-4 rookie center has five games of at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five assists.

Wembanyama had an alley-oop dunk and followed that by blocking Dennis Schroder's layup attempt, preserving San Antonio's 116-115 lead with 38 seconds remaining.

Schroder finished with 19 points and Mikal Bridges added 14 points, including three in a low-scoring overtime.

Keldon Johnson's 3-pointer with 64 seconds remaining in regulation put the Spurs up 110-107. Johnson's 3 closed a 17-4 run, including four straight points from Wembanyama to tie the game.

Schroder ended the run with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 110 with 16 seconds remaining. Schroder's 3 was sandwiched between missed long-distance shots by Vassell and Wembanyama which could have won the game in regulation.

San Antonio split its two-game set in Austin. The Spurs were in the Texas capital city to broaden their reach financially and build their fan base. The Spurs played in front of two sell-outs and 32,280 in attendance, including a Moody Center-record 16,223 on Friday.

The Nets were without Ben Simmons, who this week had back surgery for the second time in three years.

Brooklyn (26-41) is four games behind Atlanta for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final berth in the play-in tournament. The Hawks were to take on the Los Angeles Clippers later Sunday.

San Antonio (15-53) must finish at least 5-9 in its last 14 games to avoid matching the worst record in franchise history -- 20-62 set in 1997.

Brooklyn opened and closed strongly, building an 11-point lead in the first and a 10-point advantage in the final quarter. San Antonio chipped away at the lead both times.

Thomas scored 11 points in the first seven minutes as the Nets took an 18-10 lead. He was held scoreless in overtime.

San Antonio managed a tie at 31 despite shooting 1 for 10 on 3-pointers. Brooklyn responded with a 7-0 run.

Wembanyama opened the game 3 for 5 from the field after going 4 for 12 in scoring 17 points against Denver in Friday's loss. He finished 14 for 26.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Spurs: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 10:25 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

