Nets past Bulls 113-103 for their 2nd straight win at United Center

Michael Porter Jr. had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the depleted Chicago Bulls 113-103 on Wednesday night.

Noah Clowney scored 18 of his 20 points the second half to help the Nets improve to 5-16. Nic Claxton had 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Josh Giddey had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his fifth triple-double this season for Chicago. The Bulls dropped to 9-12 with their fifth loss in a row.

Chicago played without seven injured players, including rookie forward Noa Essengue, the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft, who will have surgery on his left shoulder and miss the remainder of the season.

Porter followed up on a season-high 35-point effort in a 116-103 home victory over Charlotte on Monday night. Against Chicago, Porter hit four of his five 3-point baskets in the second half as Brooklyn pushed back after Chicago narrowed the Nets lead to as little as five.

Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Ayo Dosunmu added 16 points, but Chicago was held to 42.2% shooting and committed 16 turnovers.

