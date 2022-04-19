Watch CBS News

Nets' Kyrie Irving hit with $50,000 fine for actions during Game 1 loss to Celtics

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Kyrie Irving spoke his mind during Sunday's loss in the opening game of the Brooklyn Nets' playoff series against the Boston Celtics, and now he's going to pay for it.

The NBA hit the superstar guard with a $50,000 fine for making obscene gestures on the court and directing profanity at fans in the stands at TD Garden in Boston during and after the 115-114 defeat.

Irving, who played for the Celtics from 2017-19 before joining the Nets, scored 39 points in the loss and later told reporters he's not going to back down from the heckling he has received from the Boston faithful since leaving the franchise.

"When people start yelling 'p---y' or 'b----' and 'f--- you' and all this stuff, there's only but so much you take as a competitor," Irving said. "We're the ones expected to be docile and be humble, take a humble approach, f--- that, it's the playoffs. This is what it is."

Irving also alluded to "subtle racism" from the TD Garden crowd at times, adding he had heard some racist comments.

Irving and the Nets will look to even the series on Wednesday in Boston.

First published on April 19, 2022 / 2:48 PM

