Nets put 7 in double figures, rout Grizzlies for interim coach Kevin Ollie's first win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Dennis Schroder scored 18 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 13 points and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets cruised past the Memphis Grizzlies 111-86 on Monday night, giving Kevin Ollie his first win as an NBA coach.

Cam Thomas had 14 points before leaving the game with 7:23 remaining with a right ankle injury. Lonnie Walker IV added 13 for the Nets.

A block that leads to a bucket, you love to see it pic.twitter.com/76ujMiqRhr — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 27, 2024

Lamar Stevens scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Grizzlies, and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 15 while going 2 of 12 from the field. GG Jackson had an even worse night, making one of his 13 shots, and Memphis shot 38.7% overall.

Ollie was named Brooklyn's interim coach over the All-Star break, replacing Jacque Vaughn, and had lost his first two games. The Nets came in having lost seven of eight, all but one by double digits.

Memphis, meanwhile, has used makeshift lineups throughout the season because of injuries.

The Grizzlies were out of sync from the start, managing 18 points in the first quarter to match their lowest-scoring opening period of the season.

It didn't get much better for Memphis from there. Brooklyn led by 27 late in the first half and was ahead 66-40 at halftime. That was a season low in first-half scoring for the Grizzlies.

UP NEXT

Nets: Wrap up a five-game trip Tuesday night at Orlando.

Grizzlies: At Minnesota on Wednesday.