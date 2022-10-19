Police keeping fans of Netflix series "The Watcher" away from Westfield, New Jersey, home

Police keeping people out of "Watcher" home in Westfield, New Jersey

Police keeping people out of "Watcher" home in Westfield, New Jersey

Police keeping people out of "Watcher" home in Westfield, New Jersey

WESTFIELD, N.J. -- Netflix's new top show, "The Watcher," is bringing renewed fascination to a New Jersey home.

Crime scene tape and "no trespassing" signs now surround 657 Boulevard in Westfield. Police are also periodically stopping by to keep people away.

People are flocking to the home after binging "The Watcher."

FLASHBACK (6/23/2015): Residents Say They Fled After Being Watched In Westfield, N.J. Home

The show is based on the terrifying experience a family had when they bought their dream home in 2014. Once they moved in, they received chilling letters from a man who called himself "the Watcher."