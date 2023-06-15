Long Island man drives car off dock, into Patchogue Bay before quick-thinking first responders save his life

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- Quick-thinking first responders saved a Long Island man's life after he drove his car off a dock and into Patchogue Bay.

Nestor Riosarvealo, 33, was recovering Thursday after his 2017 Nissan plunged into the water off Mascot Dock on South Ocean Avenue in Patchogue.

"The man was in such a panic, he was banging on all windows, all doors, popped the trunk at one point," said News 12 reporter Carolyn Flynn, who was part of a crew that captured the drama on video.

The News 12 crew called 911.

"She took the phone, I ran out. She stayed with them on the phone the entire time. I was trying to scream at the person in the car, 'We called 911, help is on the way, stay calm, we hear the sirens,'" said Flynn.

It happened at around 5 a.m. A Suffolk County Police officer and a member of the Patchogue Fire Department responded quickly and got Riosarvealo safely out of the water.

"As soon as they pulled him out, the car sank," said photojournalist Susan Caron. "He seemed disheveled, he seemed in a state of shock. Was kind of like not believing what was going on. They helped him out. Actually he was coming up, his clothes were like coming off of him because it was so heavy from the water."

Riosarvealo was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital, police said.

Police were looking into what caused Riosarvealo to drive into the water.