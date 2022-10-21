Neir's Tavern: A Woodhaven destination for burgers and beer was founded in 1829

NEW YORK - A pub in Woodhaven is known for being unknown.

Tucked away among the houses on 78th Street, Neir's Tavern bills itself as "the most famous bar you've never heard of."

"It's one of the oldest in the country, opened in 1829," owner Loycent Gordon said.

In the late 1980s, a scene for the Martin Scorcese film "Goodfellas" was shot inside.

"Yet we're still fighting for recognition, to let people know we're still here," Loycent said.

Loycent sees Neir's as one of a kind.

"It's very cozy, warm, very creaky," he said.

The mahogany bar, tin ceiling, and uneven floorboards point to the tavern's long life. Framed black-and-white photos show how it looked as early as 1898.

"Every time you come back, you'll see something new, I guarantee you," he said.

Loycent charted an unusual path to hospitality.

An immigrant from Jamaica, he was a New York City firefighter in 2009 when he got word that a struggling local gem was set to close. He decided to buy it.

As owner, Loycent sees his mission as bigger than burgers and beer. He gathers regulars for charity fundraisers and holiday parties, nurturing the sense of community that has kept Neir's in business for nearly two centuries.

He says that all are welcome inside.

"I hope you feel comfortable enough to speak to someone next to you," he said.

Neir's Tavern

87-48 78th St

Queens, NY 11421

(718) 296-0600

https://neirstavern.com/