Neighbors worry proposed Upper West Side e-bike hub for food deliver workers will make congestion worse

NEW YORK -- There's growing concern over a proposed outdoor hub for food delivery workers on the Upper West Side.

The city proposed a site, currently a vacant newsstand, at 71st Street and Broadway. But community groups are saying "No" to the hub, which would be dedicated to e-bike workers.

The groups claim parking dozens of e-bikes there would block people from getting into and out of the nearby subway station.

"This entrance right behind me, it actually accounts for 15,000 riders every weekday," said Natasha Kazmi, who co-chairs Community Board Seven's Parks and Environment Committee.

Roger Garcia, who uses a bike to make deliveries, was thrilled to hear the city's plan to invest $1 million in improving working conditions for riders by building three hubs for them to rest and recharge or repair their bikes.

"I have to fix it every 15 days, the brakes, everything. The tires I have to change every month," said Garcia. "We need it because we have a lot of bikes and we have no space here."

The West 71st Street Block Association's main concern is for safety and congestion.

"I think the main thing is it's not a good location. It's a very, very bad location and frankly we're stunned that they picked it," said association member Katina Ellison.

"Another issue is the charging and the fire dangers of lithium-ion battery storage," said Kazmi.

Leaders voted down the proposal at a community board meeting on Wednesday. But the city has the final say.

What do other people in the neighborhood think?

"The idea is good, but somewhere else. Especially not where everyone's coming in and out of the subway," said Morgan Walker.

"I understand why they need it, but this is way too crowded. I mean look at how many people are coming to walk to the subway," said Rhonda Bennett.

"I think the idea is great. I don't think this is the right location," said James Cawdron. "Midtown, Penn Station, 50s and Broadway. There's a million places."

Details of the hub's design have not yet been released.

We asked the city when a final decision will be made, but we have not heard back.