Necropsy: Bear Found Dead In Central Park Was Likely Hit By Vehicle

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -- An examination found that a bear cub found dead with signs of trauma this in Central Park this week was likely hit by a car, state officials said Tuesday.

Necropsy results on the female black bear cub showed the animal died of blunt force trauma consistent with a motor vehicle collision, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Health Unit.

The cub was found around 9:45 a.m. Monday beneath some bushes at 69th Street and West Drive by a dog-walker in an area that is crowded throughout the day, CBS 2's Dick Brennan reported.

Sources told CBS 2 and WCBS 880 on Monday that the bear had stab and slash wounds on its body, but no such wounds were mentioned in the necropsy results.

The case remains an open investigation, and whoever brought the dead animal to the park could face charges for illegal possession, transport and disposal of an untagged bear, according to a news release.