Nearly a dozen people hurt when fire breaks out in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen people are injured after a fire at a building in the Bronx.
Crews were called around 10 p.m. Sunday to the six-story building on Jerome Avenue. It took about 45 minutes to put out the flames.
Officials said 11 people were hurt, including a firefighter. Six were taken to hospitals, and the others were treated at the scene.
So far, there's no word on what caused the fire.
