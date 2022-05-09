Watch CBS News
Local News

Nearly a dozen people hurt when fire breaks out in the Bronx

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Nearly a dozen hurt in Bronx fire
Nearly a dozen hurt in Bronx fire 00:16

NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen people are injured after a fire at a building in the Bronx. 

Crews were called around 10 p.m. Sunday to the six-story building on Jerome Avenue. It took about 45 minutes to put out the flames. 

Officials said 11 people were hurt, including a firefighter. Six were taken to hospitals, and the others were treated at the scene. 

So far, there's no word on what caused the fire. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 6:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.