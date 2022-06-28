Navy SEAL museum in honor Lt. Michael Murphy opens on Long Island

WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. -- A long-awaited museum opened its doors Tuesday on Long Island dedicated to educating the public about our nation's Navy SEALs.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, it's named for a native son from Patchogue, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for extraordinary bravery fighting terror.

"Today, good comes out a bad thing and you know what? I know he is with me," Maureen Murphy said.

It was an emotional day for the mother of hero Lt. Michael Murphy and the extended family of military and grateful citizens, continuing the legacy of Suffolk County's most honored son.

FLASHBACK: Navy SEALs Museum To Honor Native Son Lt. Michael Murphy

Navy Leap Frogs were above a crowd of 1,000 below to open the Lt. Michael Murphy Navy SEAL Museum in West Sayville, 17 years to the day after he made the ultimate sacrifice.

Former President George W. Bush delivered a video message.

"I'm pleased that his values, his sacrifice, and his story will live here forever," Bush said.

It's a dream come true after a national nightmare. On this day in 2005, Michael Murphy and fellow SEALs were ambushed behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. In all, 19 Americans died. His heroics sacrificing his own life trying to save his team is documented in the film "Lone Survivor."

The lone survivor, Marcus Luttrell, said "Murph" would have been humbled by the museum.

"I think it has come full circle. I think out of that tragedy came new life," Luttrell said.

He said he hopes the museum will inspire young people to a greater purpose.

"Kids have to find their guidance somewhere. What are you going to put in front of them? Hopefully, it's something like this," Luttrell said.

The nation's second Navy SEAL museum is the result of $2 million in donations, delayed years by COVID, designed to teach the history and mission of this elite branch of the Navy.

Among the living heroes in attendance Tuesday was Robert O'Neill, who was on the team that killed Osama bin Laden.

"It doesn't matter if you're a four-star Navy SEAL admiral or the guy that goes into Osama bin Laden's bedroom. We all had our first day at work and we were all scared. As long as we succeeded, it doesn't matter who gets the credit," O'Neill said.

Murphy's father said it doesn't matter his son's name is on the building.

"They call it Mike's house, but it's really a tribute to our Navy SEALs, our special operators who are out there every day, even now, protecting us," Daniel Murphy said.

"We live in freedom because of them," Maureen Murphy added.

The museum will educate generations about the price of freedom and what the the SEAL motto, "Service Above Self," means.

An adjacent building will house a training program for Navy SEAL cadets, the next generation of sea, air, and land warriors.