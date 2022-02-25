Watch CBS News

Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen remembered with funeral in Manalapan, New Jersey

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Funeral today for Navy SEAL candidate 00:31

MANALAPAN, N.J. -- Funeral services will be held Friday in New Jersey for a Navy SEAL candidate who died following training exercises. 

Kyle Mullen will be remembered at St. Thomas More Church in Manalapan, where he was a high school football star. 

The 24-year-old died a week ago at a California hospital. 

The Navy said his death did not occur during a training session, but he had just completed "Hell Week," an intense program that weeds out 75% of SEAL candidates. 

Another SEAL candidate was also hospitalized. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 25, 2022 / 7:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.