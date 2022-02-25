Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen remembered with funeral in Manalapan, New Jersey

MANALAPAN, N.J. -- Funeral services will be held Friday in New Jersey for a Navy SEAL candidate who died following training exercises.

Kyle Mullen will be remembered at St. Thomas More Church in Manalapan, where he was a high school football star.

The 24-year-old died a week ago at a California hospital.

The Navy said his death did not occur during a training session, but he had just completed "Hell Week," an intense program that weeds out 75% of SEAL candidates.

Another SEAL candidate was also hospitalized.