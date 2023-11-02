New York native Admiral Lisa Franchetti making history in the U.S. Navy
NEW YORK -- A woman from New York is making history in the United States Navy.
The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Admiral Lisa Franchetti as chief of naval operations.
Franchetti is the first woman to serve as the Navy's top officer.
She is from the Rochester area.
The promotion also makes her the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
