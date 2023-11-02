Watch CBS News
Local News

New York native Admiral Lisa Franchetti making history in the U.S. Navy

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A woman from New York is making history in the United States Navy.

The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Admiral Lisa Franchetti as chief of naval operations. 

Franchetti is the first woman to serve as the Navy's top officer.

She is from the Rochester area.

The promotion also makes her the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 7:22 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.