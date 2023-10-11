CBS2

Naveen Dhaliwal joined the CBS New York team in April 2023 as a general assignment reporter covering stories of all kinds across the tri-state area.

Prior to CBS New York, Naveen reported for WABC-TV. She was first to report the rash of South Asian attacks in the Spring of 2022. Naveen won an Emmy for her work during the July 2019 Manhattan blackout.

Before joining WABC-TV, Naveen was the morning show anchor for News 12 Westchester. She spent hours on the desk during snow storm coverage and the MTA train crash in Valhalla in 2015.

Naveen spent three years at KOCO-TV in Oklahoma city where she was a reporter/fill-in anchor and a storm chaser. Her passion for breaking news and weather was solidified during her years in Oklahoma where she covered the devastating Moore and El Reno tornadoes of May 2013 spending long hours digging deep into the community and telling stores of people at such a trying time.

Naveen is a graduate of Rutgers University-New Brunswick. She also is a licensed Speech Language Pathology having attended school at the University of North Dakota.

Naveen loves to travel, read, knit, and bake. She is also a big lover of all animals.

Naveen was born in Winnipeg, Canada. She speaks fluent Punjabi and conversational Hindi.