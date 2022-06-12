1.5 million expected to line 5th Avenue for National Puerto Rican Day Parade after 2-year hiatus
NEW YORK -- After two years off during the pandemic, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade returns Sunday in New York City.
Rain or shine, organizers expect 1.5 million spectators to line Fifth Avenue, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.
It's the nation's largest demonstration of cultural pride and, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, the celebration is expected to be bigger and better than ever.
In addition to 38 floats, 150 groups will march down Fifth Avenue led by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, this year's grand marshal.
The 65th annual event honors the culture, arts, achievements and legacies of Puerto Rico and its people.
It's also steeped in purpose. This year's cause is climate change, after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.
Festivities are set to start at 11 a.m. from 43rd Street to 79th. More than two dozen streets will be closed, so plan accordingly.
The following streets will be closed:
- 5th Avenue between 44th Street and 86th Street
- 6th Avenue between West 43rd Street and West 49th Street
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 44th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 47th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West 51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue
- West 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue
- East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- Madison Avenue between East 43rd Street and East 86th Street
