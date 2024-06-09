National Puerto Rican Day Parade draws thousands to Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people lined Fifth Avenue from 44th Street up to 79th Street in Manhattan on Sunday, celebrating the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in style.

In the sea of the island nation's flags, parade goers took in colorful floats, performances and music, all amid lots of cheering.

"(There is) nothing like the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York," said Lilian Nieves Cruz of Manhattan.

"I love the people. I love the vibrations, love the great vibes," said Leanna Salinas of Midtown.

Everyone brought a lot of energy to the 67th annual parade and this year's theme, "Boricua de Corazon," or Puerto Rican "from the heart."

"Puerto Rico has been in my heart ever since I've been a kid. My parents, abuelos, familia instilled a love for our island, traditions and history. Viva Puerto Rico!" said Marissa Alvarez of the Bronx.

"They help make the city what it is"

Officials, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, made their way down the route.

"It goes to show the spirit and energy of the Puerto Rican community, over 700,000 strong in the city. They help make the city what it is," Adams said.

The iconic parade has been taking place in Manhattan for nearly seven decades and it is known for being America's largest celebration of Puerto Rican heritage.

"I've been going here since I was 6 years old," Christina Lopez said.

"I always spread 'Viva Puerto Rico,' always," another person said.