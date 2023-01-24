Watch CBS News
National Passenger Safety Week encourages riders to speak up

National Passenger Safety Week raises awareness
NEW YORK -- This week is National Passenger Safety Week. 

It's not enough to buckle up. Passengers are now being asked to speak up, if they think the driver is being unsafe. 

We spoke with Michelle Anderson, director of operations at the National Road Safety Foundation, to learn more. 

She talked about when and how passengers should say something, and the nonprofits teaming up for the campaign. 

CLICK HERE and watch the full interview above for more. 

January 24, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

