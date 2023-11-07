Watch CBS News
National parks will offer free admission Saturday for Veterans Day

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- All United States national parks will offer free admission Saturday in honor of Veterans Day.

There are more than 400 national parks across the country, including parks in our area like the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

Although the parks service will waive admission, visitors will have to pay for camping, boat launches and special tours.

For more information on national parks in New York, click here.

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 7, 2023 / 4:41 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

