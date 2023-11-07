National parks will offer free admission Saturday for Veterans Day
NEW YORK -- All United States national parks will offer free admission Saturday in honor of Veterans Day.
There are more than 400 national parks across the country, including parks in our area like the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.
Although the parks service will waive admission, visitors will have to pay for camping, boat launches and special tours.
For more information on national parks in New York, click here.
