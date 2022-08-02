National Night Out Against Crime happens Tuesday; Check events in your neighborhood

Annual Night Out Against Crime

NEW YORK - The annual National Night Out Against Crime is happening Tuesday.

Local communities will be holding family-friendly gatherings to help foster relationships with police.

The 113th precinct will host an event in South Jamaica, Queens.

Mayor Eric Adams will visit several events, including one in the 44th precinct at Mullaly Park in the Bronx.

The 23rd precinct will hold an event in East Harlem, and on Staten Island, the 122nd precinct will hold a night out in Midland Beach.

