National Guard members from N.Y. killed in Texas helicopter crash identified as Casey Frankoski and John Grassia

NEW YORK -- We now know the two National Guard soldiers who died in a military helicopter crash in Texas were from New York.

Authorities identified them as 28-year-old Casey Frankoski from Rensselear and 30-year-old John Grassia from Schenectady.

Grassia was also a New York State trooper.

Military officials say the soldiers were assigned to the federal government's border security mission when their aircraft went down near the Southern border on Friday. A border patrol agent was also killed and a third New York soldier was critically hurt.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, in part, "I join the members of our National Guard and state police, and the entire state of New York, in mourning this tragic loss. Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those killed."