Watch CBS News
Local News

National Guard members from N.Y. killed in Texas helicopter crash identified as Casey Frankoski and John Grassia

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

More learned about 2 National Guard troops from N.Y. killed in chopper crash in Texas
More learned about 2 National Guard troops from N.Y. killed in chopper crash in Texas 00:46

NEW YORK -- We now know the two National Guard soldiers who died in a military helicopter crash in Texas were from New York.

Authorities identified them as 28-year-old Casey Frankoski from Rensselear and 30-year-old John Grassia from Schenectady.

Grassia was also a New York State trooper.

Military officials say the soldiers were assigned to the federal government's border security mission when their aircraft went down near the Southern border on Friday. A border patrol agent was also killed and a third New York soldier was critically hurt.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, in part, "I join the members of our National Guard and state police, and the entire state of New York, in mourning this tragic loss. Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those killed."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 10, 2024 / 8:13 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.