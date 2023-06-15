Watch CBS News
Local News

Army National Guard staff sergeant surprises son & daughter at Long Island school after returning from 1-year deployment

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

National Guard sergeant surprises kids at LI school
National Guard sergeant surprises kids at LI school 00:34

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- A Long Island dad was reunited with his family Thursday, just in time for Father's Day.

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Zito surprised his son and daughter at Field Day in West Babylon.

Zito is in the Army National Guard and had been deployed in Africa for a year.

His kids had no idea he was coming home.

"It's better than graduating high school," his son said.

"I have a perma-grin on right now. I'm so happy. It feels really good to be home," Zito said. "I can't believe how big they got. Oh my goodness."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 7:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.