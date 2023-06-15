Army National Guard staff sergeant surprises son & daughter at Long Island school after returning from 1-year deployment

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- A Long Island dad was reunited with his family Thursday, just in time for Father's Day.

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Zito surprised his son and daughter at Field Day in West Babylon.

Zito is in the Army National Guard and had been deployed in Africa for a year.

His kids had no idea he was coming home.

"It's better than graduating high school," his son said.

"I have a perma-grin on right now. I'm so happy. It feels really good to be home," Zito said. "I can't believe how big they got. Oh my goodness."