National Grid asks customers to cut back on natural gas

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- National Grid is asking customers to cut back on natural gas use because of the cold weather

Customers in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island were impacted on Saturday, but the utility says it's now OK to return thermostats to regular settings. 

National Grid is still asking customers to limit use of gas appliances, like fireplaces and clothes dryers, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Wednesday. 

