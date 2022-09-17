Attorney General Merrick Garland to swear-in 200 new U.S. citizens on Ellis Island

Merrick Garland to swear-in 200 new U.S. citizens on Ellis Island

Merrick Garland to swear-in 200 new U.S. citizens on Ellis Island

Merrick Garland to swear-in 200 new U.S. citizens on Ellis Island

NEW YORK -- Saturday is National Constitution and Citizenship Day, which marks the day in 1787 when the Constitutional Convention approved the document that formed the framework of the U.S.

In honor of the day, Attorney General Merrick Garland will visit Ellis Island to swear-in 200 new American citizens.

The citizenship candidates come from 57 countries, including Albania, China, Ghana, Lebanon, Nepal and Pakistan.