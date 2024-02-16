National Caregivers Day: Expert advice for caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's disease and dementia

NEW YORK -- Those looking after loved ones with Alzheimer's disease or dementia may be uncertain about how to best provide support.

This National Caregivers Day, we hear from the CEO of Caring Kind for some advice. The organization is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia.

Caring Kind CEO Eleonora Tornatore Mikesh shared the following tips for caring for someone:

Maintain a familiar environment

Establish a routine

Encourage social interaction

Provide clear instructions

Monitor food and drink

Create meaningful traditions

She also said caregivers should take care of themselves and seek out support to avoid burnout.

Watch her full interview and click here for more resources.