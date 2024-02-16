Watch CBS News
National Caregivers Day: Expert advice for caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's disease and dementia

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Those looking after loved ones with Alzheimer's disease or dementia may be uncertain about how to best provide support.

This National Caregivers Day, we hear from the CEO of Caring Kind for some advice. The organization is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia.

Caring Kind CEO Eleonora Tornatore Mikesh shared the following tips for caring for someone:

  • Maintain a familiar environment
  • Establish a routine
  • Encourage social interaction
  • Provide clear instructions
  • Monitor food and drink
  • Create meaningful traditions

She also said caregivers should take care of themselves and seek out support to avoid burnout.

Watch her full interview and click here for more resources.

February 16, 2024

