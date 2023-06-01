Nassau Police: 3 arrested for $1 million jewelry heist

MINEOLA, N.Y. - Nassau County police said they arrested three men for a $1 million jewelry heist.

Authorities displayed the rings, necklaces and bracelets that were stolen from Manhasset Jewelers a week ago.

Police said the suspects are undocumented asylum seekers who are part of an organized crime theft ring in South America.

"Most of the counties up north of us, as you go up to Maine, they've been hitting those areas. You see the warrants. They are down in the Carolinas, and in California. So they know where to go where the money is," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Police said two of the three suspects have outstanding warrants for burglary in several states.

The men were arrested Tuesday in Jamaica, Queens.