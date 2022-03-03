Nassau Leader Bruce Blakeman calls on legal Long Island firearms owners to donate long guns to Ukraine

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Help for Ukraine is coming in all forms, including refugee and medical supplies.

But on Thursday, an unusual collection was launched on Long Island. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is asking legal gun owners to donate firearms, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported.

"We could get a million guns to the people of the Ukraine," Blakeman said.

Citing French resistance during World War II, Blakeman is asking Americans to arm Ukrainians with donated long guns.

Making the point by purchasing a $3,000 rifle to send oversees, he's asking legal gun owners to follow his lead.

"Ukrainian people want to protect themselves, so let's give them the resources to do that so this doesn't develop into a European war and a world war," Blakeman said.

Blakeman, who is of Ukrainian descent, said there is red tape to work out, but he is asking the Biden administration to ship the guns. Donations will be accepted at SP Firearms in Franklin Square.

Twenty nations, including the U.S., are already sending weapons, but Ukrainian Long Islanders say every bit helps.

"Whatever you can do, do it. Do it now. There might be no tomorrow," said Misch Migsal of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce.

Others who are watching the bloodshed in disbelief are sticking with more traditional help. Donors poured into the Woodbury Jewish Center with refugee supplies.

"Get out there and do. Send donations, whatever, big or small," Syosset resident Karen Rich-Erline said.

"It's not right in this day and age that domination takes over," said Daniel McGowan of Oyster Bay.

"I'm scared. I hope it doesn't come to anything worse," added Victoria Smallberg of Farmingdale.

Dr. David Buchin, a Russian-American doctor, launched a medical supply collection in Huntington, saying drop-off locations are at Huntington Town Hall and the Office of Long Island Obesity Surgery. Buchin was joined by Congressman Tom Suozzi, who is calling for a boycott of Russian oil.

"Their hospitals are full. Supplies are low," Buchin said.

"We should be boycotting any Russian goods that are here in the United States of America," Suozzi said.

Ukrainian-American Long Island City resident Serge Sklyarenko shared video of relatives in a maternity hospital, hiding in the basement.

"Some of my friends are fighting on front line. They are fighting an unfair battle of David- and Goliath. Ukraine needs help and it needs help now," Sklyarenko said.

Suozzi was asked what he thinks of Blakeman's plan to donate individual guns to Ukraine. He said it's not the time to be divisive, so everyone should help any way they can.

The Nassau County executive's gun drive requires legal, unloaded long guns, but no handguns.