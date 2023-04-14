Watch live at 11:30 a.m.: Nassau officials discuss "historic seizure of pure fentanyl"

Nassau County ramps up battle against fentanyl

Nassau County ramps up battle against fentanyl

MINEOLA, N.Y. - Authorities in Nassau County are holding a news conference Friday about a "historic seizure of pure fentanyl."

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and District Attorney Anne Donnelly will be on hand.

They're also expected to discuss some other investigations that involved the seizure of illegal guns.

