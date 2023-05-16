Officials: Vendor error results in voter mail check cards listing every Nassau County voter as a Democrat

Voter mail check cards sent to Nassau voters list incorrect party for many

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A mistake on a mailing may have led to confusion for thousands of voters in Nassau County.

The mailing, known as a voter mail check card, lists a voter's polling place, confirms personal information and gives voters a chance to request an absentee ballot.

The problem is every voter, despite party affiliation, was listed as a registered Democrat.

Corrected cards are being sent out.

"We believe that this is an error on the part of the mailing house that the Board of Elections used," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. "We have been assured that to the over 900,000 registered active voters in Nassau County, that they will get the correct voter card this time."

The county Democratic elections commissioner said in part, "This was a printing error on the part of the vendor. The cards are being reissued today with an apology from the vendor and the corrected party information."