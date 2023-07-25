Marc Merritt suing Nassau County police after being hit with a stun gun during alleged jaywalking incident

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - A disturbing confrontation was caught on police body camera video in Nassau County.

A 33-year-old Black man was shocked with a stun gun by white officers for failing to provide identification during a suspected jaywalking incident.

"I just felt instant pain. I don't remember hitting the floor. But I was tased twice," Marc Merritt said.

It was April of this year when Merritt, 33, had a run in with 1st Precinct officers of Nassau County. It was caught on body camera. The video shows police demanding Merritt's identification for jaywalking.

"On the police report, it says it was a crime against society. Jaywalking is now a crime against society," attorney Kenneth Mollins said.

It was in Baldwin, crossing Grand Avenue where Merritt said he was first confronted by Nassau County police. Merritt, who works for a building supply company, said he and a correction officer buddy were trying to get their friend's motorcycle started by pushing it out of the lot and into the street. Officers looked on from a gas station, and Merritt said instead of helping, demanded his ID.

Merritt said he had done nothing wrong and refused.

Body camera video shows officers demand he get on the ground.

"I think it was more his ego. It was more of a, I'm demanding you to do something and you aren't listening, do I'm going to show you who really has the power," Merritt said.

They appear to stun Merritt when he reached into his pocket for his identification.

"It's a total effort to harass a young Black man and it's wrong," Mollins said.

Video shows a foot on Merritt's back and a knee on his leg.

"Today was the first time I've seen the video. It's extremely disturbing for me. It's heartbreaking and devastating," Marc's mother Denise Merritt said.

Mollins said they will file a $1 million lawsuit for excessive and unjustified force and harassment.

Nassau is unable to respond, due to pending litigation.

"I think if I had been a female or a white male trying to help someone, it wouldn't have happened," Marc Merritt said.

Police on Long Island have been sued over racism in past decades. They've hired more officers of color, vowed change, fairness and transparency.

Police transported Merritt to a hospital by ambulance. He spent the night handcuffed in a jail cell. The following day, disorderly conduct and governmental obstruction charges were added to jaywalking.