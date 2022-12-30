2 police officers injured by driver trying to evade authorities in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Two officers were hurt by a driver trying to evade authorities Friday in Nassau County, according to police.

It started when police responded to a disturbance at Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue in Garden City.

Police said the suspect drove off when officers approached.

One officer was struck by the car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Another officer was injured when the driver crashed into a police car at Stewart Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The suspect was taken into custody.