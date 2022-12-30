2 police officers injured by driver trying to evade authorities in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Two officers were hurt by a driver trying to evade authorities Friday in Nassau County, according to police.
It started when police responded to a disturbance at Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue in Garden City.
Police said the suspect drove off when officers approached.
One officer was struck by the car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Another officer was injured when the driver crashed into a police car at Stewart Avenue and Lincoln Street.
The suspect was taken into custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.