Nassau County Police dress as superheroes to take kids on holiday shopping spree

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Nassau County Police, some dressed as superheroes, treated dozens of children to an early Christmas on Tuesday.

It's a day cops love to become kids, and kids learn to love cops -- as superheroes.

The annual shopping spree for children who may not find anything under a Christmas tree was held at a Target in Westbury.

"It's the best day of the year. We get to bring 50 children who could really use some holiday spirit here shopping with our cops at Target," said Alexandra Nigolian, with the Nassau County Police Department Foundation.

Target donates $50, and the Nassau Police Department Foundation donates another $50 to each child to spend.

"This is my favorite day of the year. I love being with the kids. This is what Christmas is all about," Nassau Police Officer Luann Smith said.

Building positive relationships in young lives.

"To show the kids that police are more than just here the bad guys," Nassau Police Officer Donna Lanfranchi said. "We are the real world superheroes, police officers."

The Westbury School District chooses the children who can most use the holiday cheer.

"Every year we do this, it brings a tear to my eye because you see what some of these children are asking for ... They pick out gifts for their siblings, their parents. They're getting shampoo, they're getting diapers," Nigolian said.

Fifth grader Christian Agular was picking out a surprise for his mother.

"I think giving back to others is better than getting for yourself sometimes," he said.

Learning the lifelong lesson of the gift of giving.

"I'm looking for presents for my family," one child said.

"Like what?" CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff asked.

"Like stuff that we need at home," the child said.

"It's my favorite day of the year because it's very enlightening and it brings pleasure to my heart," said Marie Urkick, with the Nassau County Police Department.

And if they fall short at the register, the foundation makes up the difference.

"l love this time of year. It's beautiful. It really is. The kids aren't selfish," Nassau Police Officer Yolanda Turner said.

As police arrested the Grinch, it was hard to tell who had more fun.